More details released about woman’s death at Belton tree trimming site

BELTON, Mo. — Investigators gave an update Tuesday morning about a deadly accident at a Belton tree trimming site on Monday afternoon. Police said a female victim died while workers were operating tree trimming machinery at Southfork mobile home park.

Officers went to Southfork, bordered by N. Scott Avenue on the west and I-49 on the east, at 2:45 p.m. for the reported accident. Investigators say the driver of a trailer didn’t know the victim was behind him as he was moving it, and the victim was hit by the 8,000 pound trailer.

She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she later died. The victim hasn’t been identified yet. Police told FOX4 on Monday that she was believed to be in her 30’s, and it’s still unknown if she was a worker or a bystander. FOX4 will provide updates about the investigation and the victim’s identity as those details are released.