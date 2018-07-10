Pro softball players work clinic with local fast-pitch girls at KC’s Urban Youth Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a new era in the world of sports.

Females are seeing more opportunities to compete, as witnessed in Tuesday's softball clinic at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.

When the Urban Youth Academy opened in March, it was never meant to be a boys club. On Tuesday, proof arrived in the form of the academy`s biggest softball clinic yet.

Fifty girls from the metro gathered for instruction from pro softball stars, including two-time NCAA champion Paige Parker, a Truman High School graduate who won a pair of NCAA Championships while pitching at the University of Oklahoma.

Parker, an Independence native, now pitches for the USSSA Pride, a women's professional softball team that's based in Viera, Florida. Parker and six other pro softball players spent about an hour Tuesday working with the girls, who ranged from age eight to mid-teenage years.

Parker and the other pros used the outdoor softball diamond, as well as the academy's indoor facility -- a luxury that isn't lost on her.

"This facility is going to provide a ton of opportunity for young girls to get better and continue to stay in softball," Parker said.

"It's so important to me. Kansas City is somewhere that's near and dear to my heart. To be able to help the sport grow here is something that's very important to me," she said.

Academy leaders said Royals General Manager Dayton Moore, who came up with the original idea for the sports training facility in Parade Park, never intended for it to be a male-only training center.

Livi Abney, the academy's director of operations, played and coached at the Division I college level, and she knows how much this clinic and facility can represent to softball.

"We're really fortunate that Dayton's mission included girls and gender equality," Abney told FOX4. "This camp really exposes Kansas City to what we're doing. It means a lot to be able to see girls and women out there playing. It gives somebody hope they can do that in the future."

"I love softball so much, and anything I can do to get better or to have fun with my friends is something I'll do," said Annabelle Henthorn, a clinic attendee from Kansas City.

"I learned how to slide, and some hitting instructions and some defense," said Addie Overfelt, another camper. "It will help me in my games. I can do what they taught me to do and try to be better."

Abney believes the sky is the limit. She said camps like this one prove the academy`s commitment to athletic equality, and giving girls the chance to play will have its own rewards.

On Tuesday, the American pros had some help from Down Under. Members of a touring team from Australia were also on hand, stopping in to help with the clinic while they continue their travel of the United States, learning from American softball squads as they go.