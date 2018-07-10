Raytown tenant fed up with lack of response after spotting bats in her apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A Raytown woman with bats in her home claims her property manager isn't responding fast enough to her concern.

Tracy Banks found a bat in her bedroom two Saturdays ago. She said she had a panic attack and had to call EMS. Firefighters got the bat out for her, and she thought she was in the clear.

But Monday night, she spotted two more.

"I have this room sealed off," Banks said as she pointed to her bedroom.

She won't go into her bedroom out of fear of encountering a bat.

"Next thing I know, I heard this like noise on the side of my bed and a bat just flies up off the side of my bed," she said.

Banks said she was so scared, she couldn't fall asleep last night.

"I had to call into work today because of lack of sleep," she said.

Banks said at one point she tried to go into her room, but a bat grazed her skin.

Around 11 p.m., Banks made calls to Property Management Inc., in Kansas City, Kansas -- the group that handles maintenance at her apartment -- saying she saw another bat on the curtains in her living room. Maintenance was just at her apartment earlier that day, looking for entrance points for bats.

"They said they couldn't tell where the bat could have come in," she said.

Banks said Property Management was slow to respond to her calls Monday night. She also called the City of Raytown, but its animal control division doesn't handle pest control. She called several companies and said they either didn't answer or wanted a fee from her.

"So it's like I'm stuck in this position," Banks said. "I called multiple people, and no one acts like they even care. And I'm like, 'These are bats.'"

Jeremy Brenneman owns Property Management Inc. and said he tried to get pest control out to Banks' apartment as fast as he could.

"We hate that she feels this way," Brenneman said. "I know it's hard. We're customer service-based as much as we possibly can be. I can't always respond as fast as everyone wants me to."

The pest control company that Banks's property managers called showed up at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. They couldn't find any bats, but Banks isn't any less scared. She's considering staying elsewhere until the bats are gone.

"I just don't want to get rabies and I don't want to get bitten," Banks said.

According to the CDC, from 1997-2006, 17 cases of rabies in humans were associated with bats. The pest control company who came out Tuesday gave Banks his card and told her to call him directly if she sees another bat.