Scorching heat to test fair-weather fans in Wyandotte, Cass counties this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- After a scorcher this same time last year, fair boards in Wyandotte and Cass counties were hoping for some fairer weather this week.

But it appears they will have no such luck.

Keeping cool is the top priority for fair-goers this weekend, with temperatures near triple digits and no break in sight through the fair`s run into the weekend.

The Wyandotte County Fair is the largest county fair in either Kansas or Missouri with more than 30,000 people expected to attend. Shaved ice will definitely be a hot seller.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to drink plenty of water and bring an umbrella or a wet towel for around your neck.

The Wyandotte County Fair is open from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Cass County Fair runs Tuesday through Sunday. Here are a full list of events and times each day.