Top 10 pets to follow on Instagram

If you’re looking for some fun accounts to follow on Instagram, try any of these pets. They top InStyle’s list of “22 Insta-Famous Pets You Desperately Need to Follow.” Below you’ll find links to their account, photos of the cute creatures and their bio.

“16 year old Shih Tzu adopted from a shelter at age 11. I 💗 2 partee. H8 being alone. I’m a lady! Adopt senior dogs.”

” 7 years old 🎀 🇺🇸🇹🇭 Siamese/Tabby-mix. Rescued from a shelter at 5months. Guinness world record holder.”

“Female pig from LA living in Nashville. Therapy pig.Enjoying the spoiled life like every pig should.”

He calls himself the “King Of Pop Culture.”

“Mini lop, male, 7 years, Sweden ✨ 80% 🐨 20% 🐰”

He likes to keep things simple and just says, “I’m Marc’s dog.”

“It’s me, BUB. A one of a kind magical space cat. Female. Small but mighty.”

The sibling dogs who were rescued from a puppy mill.

“This is the story of a rescued Bahamian raccoon called Pumpkin and her friends, Royal Bahamian Potcake rescues Toffee and Oreo.”

“World’s Most Followed Bulldog and philanthro-PUP! 📚’Manny the Frenchie’s Art of Happiness'”