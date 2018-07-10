Top 10 pets to follow on Instagram

If you’re looking for some fun accounts to follow on Instagram, try any of these pets. They top InStyle’s list of “22 Insta-Famous Pets You Desperately Need to Follow.” Below you’ll find links to their account, photos of the cute creatures and their bio.
1. Marnie The Dog
“16 year old Shih Tzu adopted from a shelter at age 11. I 💗 2 partee. H8 being alone. I’m a lady! Adopt senior dogs.”
2. Nala Cat
” 7 years old 🎀 🇺🇸🇹🇭 Siamese/Tabby-mix. Rescued from a shelter at 5months. Guinness world record holder.”
3. Hamlet the piggy
“Female pig from LA living in Nashville. Therapy pig.Enjoying the spoiled life like every pig should.”
4. Doug the Pug
He calls himself the “King Of Pop Culture.”
5. Exempel the Bunny
“Mini lop, male, 7 years, Sweden ✨ 80% 🐨 20% 🐰”
6. Neville Jacobs
He likes to keep things simple and just says, “I’m Marc’s dog.”
7. Lil Bub
“It’s me, BUB. A one of a kind magical space cat. Female. Small but mighty.”
8. Toast Meets World, Muppets Revenge and Underpants the Dog
The sibling dogs who were rescued from a puppy mill.
9. Pumpkin the Raccoon
“This is the story of a rescued Bahamian raccoon called Pumpkin and her friends, Royal Bahamian Potcake rescues Toffee and Oreo.”
10. Manny the Frenchie
“World’s Most Followed Bulldog and philanthro-PUP! 📚’Manny the Frenchie’s Art of Happiness'”