Top 10 pets to follow on Instagram

Posted 12:16 pm, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 12:19PM, July 10, 2018

If you’re looking for some fun accounts to follow on Instagram, try any of these pets. They top InStyle’s list of “22 Insta-Famous Pets You Desperately Need to Follow.” Below you’ll find links to their account, photos of the cute creatures and their bio.

1. Marnie The Dog

Me and my mosa @theanchorvenice

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

“16 year old Shih Tzu adopted from a shelter at age 11. I 💗 2 partee. H8 being alone. I’m a lady! Adopt senior dogs.”

2. Nala Cat

” 7 years old 🎀 🇺🇸🇹🇭 Siamese/Tabby-mix. Rescued from a shelter at 5months. Guinness world record holder.”

3. Hamlet the piggy

Coming to car show near you…

A post shared by Hamlet (@hamlet_the_piggy) on

“Female pig from LA living in Nashville. Therapy pig.Enjoying the spoiled life like every pig should.”

4. Doug the Pug

“‪Need some rolls for ur cookout?‬” -Doug

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on

He calls himself the “King Of Pop Culture.”

5. Exempel the Bunny

“Mini lop, male, 7 years, Sweden ✨ 80% 🐨 20% 🐰”

6. Neville Jacobs

new year, more me.

A post shared by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on

He likes to keep things simple and just says, “I’m Marc’s dog.”

7. Lil Bub

“It’s me, BUB. A one of a kind magical space cat. Female. Small but mighty.”

8. Toast Meets World, Muppets Revenge and Underpants the Dog

The sibling dogs who were rescued from a puppy mill.

9. Pumpkin the Raccoon

“This is the story of a rescued Bahamian raccoon called Pumpkin and her friends, Royal Bahamian Potcake rescues Toffee and Oreo.”

10. Manny the Frenchie

Can I help you?! Can't you see I'm trying to take a nap here?! 🙄

A post shared by Manny The Frenchie (@manny_the_frenchie) on

“World’s Most Followed Bulldog and philanthro-PUP! 📚’Manny the Frenchie’s Art of Happiness'”

