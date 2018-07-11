Court documents say Clay County mom fell asleep in car with 2 girls who later died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Search warrants show the mother of the two little girls who died in Clay County fell asleep with the kids in the car.

The documents say Jenna Boedecker told investigators she put the two girls, 2-year-old Ireland Ribando and 7-week-old Goodknight Ribando, in her Jeep Patriot sometime overnight between July 3 and 4. She said she didn't want them to hear her and her husband argue.

Boedecker told police the Jeep had very little gas in it, less than a sixteenth of a tank, according to court documents.

At some point, Boedecker said she fell asleep in the vehicle. When she woke up on July 4, she found her two girls unresponsive.

The Clay County mom told officials she took her daughters to a neighbor's home for help and tried to revive them. When first-responders arrived at the home, the little girls were pronounced dead.

Boedecker has not been charged in the two little girls' deaths. Officials say autopsy results to determine the girls' cause of death will not be available for several more weeks.

Boedecker has, however, been charged with third-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and property damage. Those charges stem from the fight she got in with her husband the night of July 3. Boedecker allegedly threw a brick at her husband and rammed the truck he was driving with her Jeep.

The search warrants also revealed that a child services investigator responded to the Clay County home on the morning of July 4.

The investigator told police on July 3, the agency received a hotline call around 11 p.m. It was classified as an "assessment," which are typically addressed during business hours.

So the child services worker "put it off until the morning," the search warrant says.

The investigator said he went to Boedecker's home around 9:30 a.m. July 4 and saw a silver SUV in the driveway. He said the vehicle's rear lights were on, but he thought they were just left on by accident.

The child services investigator told police, when he pulled his vehicle in behind the SUV, he didn't see anyone inside. When he got out of his car, he didn't look inside the car as he walked around it. The investigator said he heard the engine running but didn't hear the fan for the air conditioning.

He told police if someone had been sitting upright in the car, he would have seen them. But he said he might not have seen children in the back or an adult if they were slumped over.

The man said he knocked on the family's home three times but didn't get a response, so he went back to his car and later left. His entire visit lasted no longer than five minutes, court documents say.

39.317619 -94.479976