Gingerbread, buttermilk panna cotta with pomegranate jelly
Ingredients:
1 3/4 C. Gingerbread cookies
4 oz or 1 stick butter, unsalted, melted
4 oranges, cut into segments
Panna Cotta
⅓ C. Warm water
3 teaspoons gelatine powder
1 ¼ C. granulated sugar
1 Tablespoon Vanilla extract
3 C. heavy cream
1 C. buttermilk
½ teaspoon cardamom
Pomegranate Jelly
¾ C. water
1 ½ teaspoons gelatine powder
¼ C. granulated sugar
¾ C pomegranate juice
Directions:
Place the gingerbread cookies and the butter in a food processor and pulse until combined and
a fine texture.Press the mixture into a lightly greased 8” x 12” pan with parchment paper.
Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
Place the water in a small bowl and sprinkle the gelatine powder over it, mix to combine. Allow
to sit (bloom) for 5 minutes.
Place the sugar, vanilla and 1 C. heavy cream in a medium saucepan over medium heat and
stir until the sugar is dissolved.
Remove from the heat. Add the gelatin mixture and whisk until dissolved. Add the remaining
cream and buttermilk and cardamom, whisk until smooth.
Pour over the biscuit base and refrigerate for 2 hours or until set.
Place ¼ C. water in a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the water and whisk to combine. Set
aside for 5 minutes.
Place the sugar and the remaining water in a small saucepan over medium heat and stir until
the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in the gelatine mixture until dissolved. Whisk
in the pomegranate juice. Set aside and cool completely.
Pour over the panna cotta with the orange segments carefully arranged. Refrigerate 2 hours
and serve.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.