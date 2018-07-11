Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gingerbread, buttermilk panna cotta with pomegranate jelly

Ingredients:

1 3/4 C. Gingerbread cookies

4 oz or 1 stick butter, unsalted, melted

4 oranges, cut into segments

Panna Cotta

⅓ C. Warm water

3 teaspoons gelatine powder

1 ¼ C. granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon Vanilla extract

3 C. heavy cream

1 C. buttermilk

½ teaspoon cardamom

Pomegranate Jelly

¾ C. water

1 ½ teaspoons gelatine powder

¼ C. granulated sugar

¾ C pomegranate juice

Directions:

Place the gingerbread cookies and the butter in a food processor and pulse until combined and

a fine texture.Press the mixture into a lightly greased 8” x 12” pan with parchment paper.

Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Place the water in a small bowl and sprinkle the gelatine powder over it, mix to combine. Allow

to sit (bloom) for 5 minutes.

Place the sugar, vanilla and 1 C. heavy cream in a medium saucepan over medium heat and

stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Remove from the heat. Add the gelatin mixture and whisk until dissolved. Add the remaining

cream and buttermilk and cardamom, whisk until smooth.

Pour over the biscuit base and refrigerate for 2 hours or until set.

Place ¼ C. water in a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the water and whisk to combine. Set

aside for 5 minutes.

Place the sugar and the remaining water in a small saucepan over medium heat and stir until

the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in the gelatine mixture until dissolved. Whisk

in the pomegranate juice. Set aside and cool completely.

Pour over the panna cotta with the orange segments carefully arranged. Refrigerate 2 hours

and serve.

