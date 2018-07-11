Independence mom charged for allegedly not getting medical help for baby after abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An Independence mom is now facing charges a week after Jackson County prosecutors say her boyfriend abused her baby.

Prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Jorden Schulenberg with two counts of child endangerment, arguing she failed to get medical treatment for her 1-year-old son.

Last week, the little boy was rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital with numerous bruises and life-threatening injuries.

The Independence mother's boyfriend, 19-year-old Carlos Alaniz, admitted to police he beat the little boy because he wouldn't stop crying. Prosecutors charged Alaniz with child abuse.

Court documents say Schulenberg left the 1-year-old and another child with Alaniz to go to a nearby gas station. When she came home, she found the baby looking pale with "bluish" lips and took the little boy to the hospital.

Schulenberg told investigators she had never seen her boyfriend hurt the baby; however, when police later told her Alaniz had admitted to the abuse, she said she had seen bruising in the past.

The 1-year-old is still in the hospital. He reportedly suffered a lacerated liver, broken ribs and other serious injuries.

Alaniz is being held at the Jackson County jail. Prosecutors asked for a $100,000 cash bond for Alaniz and a $50,000 bond for Schulenberg.