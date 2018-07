UPDATE: A few hours later, police said the boy was found safe.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police were searching for a 8-year-old Gabriel Day on Wednesday.

Gabriel is described as a white male with strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen at 10 a.m. near Lee’s Summit High School on a red and black bike, possibly wearing a green Minecraft shirt.

If you see Gabriel, please call 911 immediately.