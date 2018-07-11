Local kids spend week in Parkville learning all about Chinese culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Dozens of metro kids will spend the next three weeks fully immersed in Chinese culture as part of a free summer camp being offered by the STARTEACH program.

This is the first program of its kind in the state of Missouri and the turnout for the inaugural summer camp includes 60 students from multiple metro schools.

The 3rd - 8th graders will spend time in classes at Park University learning the Chinese language, history, and tradition of a rich culture. Students will also take part in art and music classes and take part in Tai Chi.

This is the first year the STARTEACH camp and enrollment for next year's camp is set to open later this year.