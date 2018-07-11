Protesters gather downtown to voice frustrations during VP Pence’s visit to KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Despite the Vice President's many supporters during his visit to Kansas City, it didn't come without some opposition.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered outside the downtown Marriott with a message they hoped the Mike Pence would see.

“It`s time that people get out and really show them who we are," said Jen Hill, a protester. "We're real people saying no to this."

Pence landed at the downtown airport in Kansas City this morning for a brief visit before continuing on to Iowa and then back to Washington D.C.

“Really don't stand for what the people and my community believes in,” said Adam Wilkerson, another protester.

Pence was in town raising money for local conservative politicians, particularly Kansas Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder, while also promoting President Donald Trump's tax plan.

“We are just out here to let Trump and Pence know that we don't support what they're doing in this nation, trying to make a better place for my kid,” Hill said.

A Kansas City radio station, the LGBTQ community and the campaign team for Tom Neirmann -- the man running against Yoder in the upcoming midterm election -- all stood outside the downtown hotel to protest.

“I think it's a fundamental part of democracy, and I also think it's to hold elected officials accountable," Wilkerson said. "They have to see our displeasure. They have to see how angry we are about what`s going on, the things going on at the border and things that are going on all over this country."

“We want to make sure that immigrant families are not separated at the border, that women`s rights are protected. We just need Trump and Pence to know that what they're doing is not OK,” Hill added.

The protests were peaceful, and the police presence was enormous.

But the protesters were loud and clear.

“We also see this massive attack on women`s rights and reproductive rights, and now Roe v. Wade is at risk with the new Supreme Court nominee. That makes me very angry, and that's why I'm here to protest,” Wilkerson said.

“I think when we're sitting at home or if we`re on our computers, it's not as real. When we get out in groups and they see us, they can't deny it. They can't hide from us anymore,” Hill said.

Parents like Jen Hill even brought their kids out to send a clear message to them.

“I want them to know that their voice will always matter, that they can get out, they can run for office, they can get into groups and make a difference, make their voice heard and make change happen,” Hill said.