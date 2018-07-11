Tips to get fit this summer and meet your goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Going outside increases brain function, Vitamin D, and reduces stress. What better place to burn calories and drop some weight than outdoors? Get creative like our friends at Orangetheory Fitness Leawood - Kansas City and get outside and move!

The goal this summer is to overcome the heat and find ways to keep it moving. Here are a few important tips for you to remember while you're working out.

Know your body. If you feel better working out in the morning or evening, stick to that routine. Drink water before, during, and after workouts. Being hydrated will help you overcome the heat and push through your workout. Mix it up. Changing the order and days you work certain body parts will force your body to adapt and help your results show faster.

Tony Temple of Temple Made Fitness is offering free classes all summer long.