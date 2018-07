× Twenty One Pilots are coming to Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big news for fans of the band Twenty One Pilots.

The band announced Wednesday that they are coming to Kansas City.

The Bandito Tour will take over Sprint Center Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Sprint Center sent out a cryptic tweet Tuesday to tease the announcement. See that tweet below.

