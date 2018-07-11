Vice President Mike Pence makes stop in KC to speak on tax reform and its impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The vice president of the United States is set to visit Kansas City Wednesday.

Air Force Two will land at Wheeler Downtown Airport around 10:25 a.m. From there, Vice President Mike Pence will head to a private fundraiser at local country club, Carriage Club, for Kansas Republican Congressman Kevin Yoder. Yoder is seeking reelection.

After the fundraiser, Pence will head to the downtown Marriott for a luncheon where he will speak about tax reform and its impact. FOX4 will live stream that speech in the video player below when it becomes available.

From his speech, Pence will head to Iowa for another fundraiser. There is a "teach in" protest planned, and a local radio station says they will be protesting the vice president's views about the LGBTQ community.

Want to watch Fox 4's newscast? Click here.