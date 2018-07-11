VP Mike Pence attends KC rally to praise ‘America First’ agenda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Kansas City Wednesday to promote the benefits of tax reform to a crowd at the downtown Marriott.

The Vice President claims the tax cuts are helping put America first.

America First Policies hosted a panel discussion with local business owners, touting the benefits of tax cuts, before the Vice President spoke.

"Mike, where are the children? Shame on you!" a protester shouted.

The heckler quickly interrupted the vice president, questioning the administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

After at least three interrupters were hustled out by police, the Vice President told a cheering crowd of more than 400 how allowing businesses and workers to keep more of what they earn is helping boost the economy with more hiring and growth.

"Since Election Day 2016 businesses large and small have created nearly 3.7 new, good paying jobs, including 61,600 good jobs in Missouri and Kansas alone."

The owner of retail shops in Lake of the Ozarks described how tax reform has resulted in increased customer spending, making it easier for shops like his to expand.

"Now things have changed," said Rod Reid, owner of Shepherd Hills Factory Outlets. "With full employment, good jobs out there, wages going up, people feel more confident, spend more money, employ more people, which helps employ them."

Vice President Pence boasted of taking a strong stand on trade with China, although there was no mention of how tariffs might increases costs for consumers and depress farm incomes. Soybean prices already are at a ten year low. Some claim the markets are anticipating the loss of exports to China.

The administration recognizes that keeping a Republican majority in Congress is crucial for continuing to advance the America First agenda.

The Vice President also attended a fundraiser for Republican Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder.