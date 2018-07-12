Unbearable lines: Build-A-Bear shuts down ‘Pay Your Age Day’ promo early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Build-A-Bear stores across the country are shutting down the ‘Pay Your Age Day’ promotion early.

The company released a statement Thursday around 10 a.m. that said:

“Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon.”

According to a press release earlier this week, Build-A-Bear created the one-day promotion “to kick off its new, everyday celebration of birthdays.”

As of July 12, shoppers who are 14 years old or younger can pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month as part of the “Count Their Candles” promotion, which will be available all year long.

To take advantage of Build-A-Bear’s Pay Your Age Day, parents or guardians must enroll in the complementary rewards program or give a valid email address and name. See the full details here.

