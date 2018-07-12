Community car wash raises money to help family of 4-year-old KCK girl killed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The community is rallying to support the family of a four-year-old girl killed in a house fire Saturday.

The blast of a cool hose is refreshing on these hot summer days. But on Thursday afternoon, the sprays and suds coming from the Hardee's at 81st and State in Kansas City, Kansas, were for a special cause.

"My heart has just gone out to her family, and I can't imagine losing a child," family friend Shelly Shafer said.

Four-year-old Jatziry Ortiz died when her family's townhome caught fire Saturday.

"She's, oh my God, a good girl. She liked to play all the time. She was a good daughter," said another friend, Amelia Juarez.

Jatziry's mom Olivia has worked at the same KCK Hardee's for 11 years. Her co-workers are all devastated by the loss of the sweet little girl.

"Oh my God, everything came down. Her family, her friends, everybody here, we can say Hardee's is not the same anymore. We can feel it every morning. No more music because everybody has their heart broke, you know," Juarez said.

But they're turning their sorrow into support for Jatziry's family.

A steady stream of cars filled the Hardee's parking lot Thursday afternoon for a car wash fundraiser.

"We want to help her family. We`re going to support Olivia. We're friends. We're family. So that's why we're here," Juarez said.

Even the 100-degree heat was not holding up their determination to help.

"Please support Olivia's family. She needs help from everybody. Especially Latinos, come out. Vamos ayudar (come help)," Juarez said.

One car at a time, friends and co-workers know they were making a difference to a hurting family.

"I think it's great. I'm so happy that everybody is helping come and get the car wash and support the family. It means a lot to all of us," Shafer said.

If you couldn't attend the car wash and would still like to help the Ortiz family, there's a Go Fund Me page set up to assist. Jatziry's funeral is planned for July 14.

Her older sister, who was also hospitalized following the fire, is now recovering at home, but may need additional treatments down the road.