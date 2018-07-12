Former MU Tiger and current NFL player Charles Harris donates new football field to KC high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local high school will soon have a new football field thanks to a former standout player.

Former Mizzou Tiger and current Miami Dolphin Charles Harris donated $100,000 to Lincoln College Prep to upgrade their football field.

The donation comes just as Kansas City Public School District is celebrating 150 years.

The NFL and Kansas City Chiefs has also partnered with the school district to contribute an addition $250,000 to this project.

Over the past few years, KC school officials have partnered with the NFL and Chiefs to upgrade athletic complexes at several schools including Northeast, Central Academy and East High, along with Bryan Field.

As with those, they will be putting in synthetic turf, new lights, stands – the works – in an effort to encourage more kids to play football.

The groundbreaking for the new field is Thursday. Crews hope to have it complete by the fall.

Harris is expected to attend the ceremony as well as an event later today celebrating 150 years of public education in Kansas City.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell and the school board will join him for that event at the KC Library’s Central Branch beginning at 4:30 this afternoon, as they honor the past and look ahead to educating kids for the next 150 years.