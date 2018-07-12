× KCK man charged with murder in KCMO shooting that killed woman, injured man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Kansas City, Kan., man with second degree murder related to a deadly shooting that happened at 9th and Chestnut on June 30. Gari Mansaw, is under arrest and accused in the shooting that killed 21-year-old Stephanie Davis. He is also accused of assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court records say officers responded to the area of 9th and Chestnut just before 5 a.m. on June 30 where they found a shooting victim who had also been struck with a brick. He was next to an SUV where officers found Davis inside, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say cell phone records revealed she had been in frequent contact with a “Gary W” and a phone number linked to Mansaw. Police cameras also showed a vehicle registered to Mansaw in the area of the shooting not long before witnesses reported hearing shots.

The assault victim gave police an interview, but had to use a tablet and gestures because his jaw was wired shut. He conveyed to police that he drove Davis to the scene of the shooting so she could meet an individual named “Gary.” He identified Mansaw as the man who shot him. Police used cell phone records to track down Mansaw’s vehicle on July 9, and arrested him on July 11. He declined to give police an interview and requested an attorney.

Mansaw is in custody on a $250,000 bond.