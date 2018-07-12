KCPD says person who tried to steal high voltage cable will have severe burns to hands and face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police need your help finding someone who has severe burns and attempted to steal a high voltage cable Wednesday night.

Police believe the attempted crime happened around 5 p.m. near 12th Street and I-435. That's when KCP&L received a notice that something was wrong.

Crews eventually called police around 1:30 a.m. when they found tools including a screw driver still stuck in a 15,000 volt cable. Thieves steal these cables for the copper, which can be resold.

The evidence shows that whoever tried to steal the cable will have severe burns to their hands and face.

Police have put local emergency rooms on notice for anyone who comes in with serious burns.

KCP&L estimate that the incident caused between $10,000 and $24,000 in damages.