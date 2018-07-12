× Metro coaching legend Bud Lathrop passes away at 82

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro lost a true coaching legend Thursday.

Former Raytown South coach Bud Lathrop passed away in his home at the age of 82.

Lathrop is the winningest boys high school basketball coach in the history of the state of Missouri, winning 955 games, 35 conference championships and four state titles.

He started coaching in Raytown in 1961 and retired in 2006 after coaching local stars such as Steve Schaal, Jevon Crudup and Chris Lindley, just to name a few.

Lathrop was known for being a tough coach, but he was also compassionate and knew how to coach basketball.