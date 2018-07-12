Police: Thieves crash car into back of store at Seven Oaks Shopping Center, take off with cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigated an attempted burglary that occurred at Leon’s Thriftway in the Seven Oaks Shopping Center Thursday.

Family of the store's owner told FOX4 that someone drove into the back of the store to gain entry then attempted to take two ATMS and the cash register around 4:15 a.m.

Police said the the suspects were not able to get away with these items, but they did get away an unknown amount of money.

The owner's family also told FOX4 that this is not the first time the 93-year-old store owner has been burglarized. Just a few years ago, someone drove into the front of the store and attempted to take the same items, but they were unsuccessful.