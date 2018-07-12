Shots fired into KC church under construction, costing leaders hundreds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An overnight shooting damaged a metro church and cost church leaders nearly $1,000 to repair.

Brandon Mims is the senior pastor at Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ. His goal started more than 5 years ago to plant a church at the intersection of 38th and Wabash.

"We knew we wanted to be in this area. We prayed about it, and when this opened up, we've been trying to make this happen," Mims said.

During the last two years, Mims said they've been impacted by three different shootings along 38th Street.

"It is a little disheartening because we are spending so much money trying to get it open, and sometimes it feels like two steps forward one step back," he said.

Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ is currently under construction. Mims said even with the security cameras, the gunshots have been a reoccurring problem in the neighborhood.

That's a big reason why Mims wanted to help.

"We have been preparing ourselves mentally for this stuff to occur. It is just occurring a lot more frequently then we anticipated," he said.

When the church opens, they plan to provide food, health screenings and school supplies to the area in need.

"I am hoping that one day this does not happen and that we will have an impact on this community and people will not want to shoot around that church," Mims said.

If you would like to help donate, visit this site.