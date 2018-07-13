3 delicious recipes from Chef Jasper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jasper’s Italian Picnic Chicken Parmesan Skewers

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken tenders

1/2 cup flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for drizzle

2 eggs

2 cups Italian breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded Mozzarella

28 oz. Jasper’s Marinara Sauce

12 wooden bamboo skewers

Directions:

Soak your bamboo wood skewers in water for about 15 minutes so that they don’t burn on the grill.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper to taste.

Dredge tenderloins in flour and then in egg to coat and then in Italian breadcrumb mixture untill it sticks. Skewer chicken.

Fire up the grill.

Place chicken in baking dish and drizzle with olive oil.

Place on grill and turn as needs until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165°.

Remove from grill and place in baking dish. Sprinkle with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil. Place baking dish on grill until cheese melts. Remove and serve on platters with Marinara sauce for dipping.

Chef Jasper’s Notes: who doesn’t like Chicken Parmesan? Here is a classic recipe re-formatted for a modern family. You can also bake this dish in the oven. This is just a perfect recipe to serve at your next family picnic or group outing this summer.

Chef Jasper’s Prosciutto & Melon Salad

8 slices Prosciutto ham

1 cup cantaloupe

1 cup honeydew

1 cup watermelon

1 cup bocconcini Mozzarella

1 cup arugula

1/2 cup red onion

Vinaigrette

1/2 cup olive oil

2 T. red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 T. Good Natured Family Farms Honey

10 mint leaves, chopped fine

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of one lemon

Prepare vinaigrette: In a mixing bowl, add olive oil vinegar and mustard and mix well. Add honey and mint leaves and continue to mix. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Cut melon into bite-size pieces. In mixing bowl add both melons along with onion, ham and cheese. Add vinaigrette and toss. Refrigerate 1 hour. Place on serving platter and add arugula. Drizzle with lemon juice and serve.

Chef Jasper’s Notes: Prosciutto and melon go together in the summertime. That’s just a proven fact. Here I have created an easy salad that’s refreshing and one that can be served as a luncheon entree or salad course for a picnic or dinner.

Chef Jasper’s Tomato Cappuccino & Mozzarella Crema

Mozzarella Crema

Ingredients:

4 ounces fresh mozzarella

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup milk

2 T. chopped chives

Salt to taste

Directions:

Place mozzarella in food processor with milk. Process by adding cream slowly. Remove from mixer and fold in salt & chives.

Tomato Soup

2 heirloom tomatoes

4 garlic cloves

Sea salt to taste

XV Olive oil

4-6 Basil leaves

Purée tomatoes with olive oil, garlic, sea salt and basil.

To assemble: place purée in cappuccino cup. Top with Mozzarella Crema and chives.

