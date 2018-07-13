Fab Five coming to Kansas City to film third season of Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fab Five of Netflix’s hit show “Queer Eye” will soon be taking over Kansas City.

Yes, that’s right. Netflix announced Friday it has renewed the reality makeover show for a third season that will be filmed right here in KC.

For the show’s first two seasons, they traveled throughout Georgia, but now they’re taking on the Midwest. Production is set to begin July 16.

Mayor Sly James shared the show’s Facebook post announcing the big news on his own page with a welcoming message: “Welcome to KC, Queer Eye! We’re thrilled to have you here in KC as you continue to change lives and bring out the best in everyone. You’ll love our city, and we’re so happy you’re here!”

The series, which debuted in February, immediately gained praise for its fresh take on the concept that originated on Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” which aired for five seasons.

All five co-hosts — Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) — will be returning.

The announcement comes a day after the series scored four Emmy nominations — outstanding structured reality program, casting, picture editing and cinematography.

The third season of “Queer Eye,” comprised of eight episodes, will debut in 2019.