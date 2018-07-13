Watch relighting of Western Auto sign live on fox4kc.com at 845pm

FOX4 Forecast: Relief is on the way!

Posted 5:00 am, July 13, 2018

Sick of the dangerous heat & humidity? Good news... Relief is on the way! We are tracking rain chances heading into the weekend. The rain and clouds will limit the warm up for some on Saturday. Details on the timeline and who will have the best chance to see the rain in the updated forecast here.

