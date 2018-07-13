Lawrence police searching for man who tried to abduct 40-year-old woman jogging on trail

LAWRENCE, Kan. –The Lawrence Police Department says they’re investigating an attempted abduction that occurred Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on the Prairie Park Nature Trail.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman was jogging on the trail when a man tried to grab her from behind. The woman was able to get away, but police are still looking for the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white male who was wearing light colored pants and white shoes with black stripes–possibly Adidas brand shoes. They also said he was associated with a blue tent in the park that was near a picnic table toward the center of the park.

Police believe this attempted abduction was sexually motivated.

If you were in that area or have any tips that could help police in their investigation, please call (786) 832-7509.

Attempted Abduction on Prairie Park Nature Trail Possibly Sexually Motivated pic.twitter.com/Lq2z2iR3Sk — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) July 13, 2018