Leadership changes expected at next Clay County Commissioners meeting

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Multiple sources have told FOX4 that changes will happen within Clay County's top administration during next Monday's commissioners meeting. The personnel changes are slated to happen behind closed doors during an executive session.

Sources say Clay County Administrator Dean Brookshier is reportedly leaving -- and may be replaced by Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown. If Brookshier leaves, taxpayers will likely foot the bill for the remainder of contract.

FOX4 reached out to county officials on Friday. Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said: "On Monday, we are scheduled to meet in executive session and the agenda states we will discuss legal, contractual, and personnel issues under the Sunshine Law provisions."

Clay County Counselor Lowell Pearson said he couldn't comment because of "attorney-client privilege."

Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown said: "Clay County does not comment on matters relating to personnel, and will not offer comment."

She added: "I can speak for myself on my own accord and confirm that unsubstantiated rumors from the internet are, as usual, untrue as they relate to my employment."

Earlier this year, FOX4 exposed questionable spending and possible misuse of taxpayers dollars in the county. In June, a group of citizens gave state auditor Nicole Galloway thousands of signatures they collected to force her office to audit Clay County.

FOX4 will be at Monday’s commissioner's meeting to bring you the latest updates.