LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- MoDOT has big plans for the Douglas Street Bridge above I-470 this weekend, and those plans could interfere with yours.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m. crews will shut down both north and southbound Douglas Street from Colbern Road to Mulberry Street. In addition, traffic along I-470 will be reduced to one lane.

These closures will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.