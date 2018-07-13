Sneaky thief caught on camera stealing Kansas City man’s moped scooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s truly one caper of a crime that’s left cops and 22-year-old Raven Cruze scratching their heads.

”It’s just unbelievable, and I’m really mad, disappointed, kind of heart broke. It was something that I really loved,” Cruze said Friday during an exclusive interview with FOX4.

For more than two months, Cruze invested a lot of money, time and hard work sprucing up his scooter. He gave his old 49-cc scooter a fresh, new look that made him proud.

”Man, I gave it new back lights, a back basket, a new windshield, a new muffler and I also removed most of all the rust and cleaned out the inside of the motor. I just honestly enjoyed doing that, and on days when I didn’t feel good, I just rode my scooter,” Cruze said.

Now, the 22-year-old Kansas City man, who’s currently unemployed, can't enjoy the wheels he loved.

He said in the middle of the night while he slept Thursday, his security cameras caught a sneaky stranger stroll across his front yard, cut a big chain and steal his scooter that was chained to his home. See the security footage in the video above.

“It’s a big deal to me because it’s my only means of transportation, and I’d saved up several years to be able to afford on of these scooters. Very bold in my opinion,” a frustrated Cruze said.

But wait!

Would you believe about 13 hours later, Cruze said his cameras caught what looks to be the same cold-hearted crook on his stolen scooter and back on his property.

”I just couldn’t believe he’d come back. My window is literally right on the side of my house, and I heard my scooter,” Cruze said.

This time he said the suspicious looking scoundrel tried to steal his neighbor’s scooter before Cruze and his roommate stormed outside and confronted the suspected criminal.

“Yeah, we were inside our home, and we saw him in the video again. And that’s when my roommate’s trying to grab his shoes, and I just went out there without any shoes on and ran straight into the street," Cruze said.

As quickly as he commited the callous crime, the scooter thief dashed into the dark right before a disappointed Cruze.

”Yeah, as he was leaving, he yelled, 'It’s my scooter, fool.' He just kept driving. I could see there’s no longer a windshield on it, and there’s no longer a back basket. I just hope the cops can catch him. I really just want my scooter back,” Cruze said.