× Suspect accused of firing gunshot during struggle with Lenexa police officers

LENEXA, Kan. — An Overland Park man is accused of firing a gun when Lenexa officers tried to detain him at a park early on Thursday morning. Nobody was hit by the bullet, but 32-year-old John Rogers now faces three felonies and a misdemeanor.

Lenexa police tell FOX4 that officers saw drug paraphernalia in Rogers’ vehicle at about 12:40 a.m., and attempted to arrest him. He resisted, pulling a gun from his waistband and firing a shot. Investigators say one officer was injured in the struggle, but that officer wasn’t shot.

Rogers faces felony counts for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and a misdemeanor count for possession of drug paraphernalia. Rogers was previously convicted in Johnson County for a 2015 criminal threat case, and isn’t allowed to possess a gun.

Rogers made his first court appearance on Friday, and is held in jail on a $250,000 bond.