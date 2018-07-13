Video shows emotional moment mom meets son her sister-in-law carried for her

HAZLETON, Penn. — Any parent will tell you that they’ll never forget the first time they hold their baby and lay eyes on them for the first time. But for a Pennsylvania woman, that moment was extra special when she held her newborn son her sister-in-law carried for her.

Joey Kiraly posted a video to Facebook Monday that captured the emotional moment. There were lots of smiles and tears.

In the video caption, he detailed his sister’s tragic path to building a family. He said her first son, Evan, was stillborn in February 2016. Then when she tried again and was weeks from giving birth to her second child, Logan, she suffered a placental abruption and Logan did not make it.

“She was beyond devastated when she was told due to the abruption she could never carry again,” Kiraly said. “That’s when my wife said she would carry a baby for her.”

Kiraly praised his wife’s decision in the post and said his sister and brother-in-law finally got their happy ending.

“Below is the moment my sister finally held her rainbow baby after suffering the tragic back to back losses of two stillborn sons,” Kiraly posted along with the video.