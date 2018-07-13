WATCH: See the moment they flipped the switch on KC’s Western Auto sign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s official: The Western Auto sign is once again lighting up the KC skyline.

It’s been at least two years since the Western Auto sign has been illuminated and about 15 years since it was fully functional.

Homeowners at Western Auto Lofts are all chipping in to get the lights back on and keep them glowing for years to come.

The 73-foot sign, wrapped in a 150-foot arrow now shines with modern LED lights.

If you missed the big moment when the sign was turned on Friday night (or just want to watch it again), check out the video player above!

