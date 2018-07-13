× You didn’t have to wait in those long lines to get a $15 Build-A-Bear voucher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Build-A-Bear stores across the country are now offering a $15 voucher to anyone who signs up for the Bonus Club, but you must act fast.

The offer, announced Thursday, came on the day that stores across the country shut down their ‘Pay Your Age Day’ promotion early due to significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds.

Click or tap here to get your $15 voucher

According to the company’s website, you did not have to actually go stand in line to receive a voucher.

To get yours:

Join Build-A-Bear’s Bonus Club–it’s free to join.

Log into your account by 11: 59 p.m. July 15, 2018 and print or screenshot your voucher

The company will honor these $15 off vouchers through Aug. 31, 2018.

Read the company’s full statement below:

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pay Your Age Day event generated an overwhelming response, resulting in long lines, extensive waits and disappointed Guests. We feel it is important to share that, based on the information available to us before the day began, we could not have predicted this reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event. We understand that many Guests were turned away as, due to safety concerns created by the crowds, authorities in certain locations closed Build-A-Bear stores and, in other locations, we were forced to limit the line. Unfortunately, given these circumstances, we were unable to serve all of our Guests for the Pay Your Age Day event.

In response, we distributed vouchers to Guests, who were present in lines, to be redeemed for a future purchase. We are now making vouchers available to our Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members in the U.S. and Canada who log into their account by midnight on July 15, 2018. Vouchers related to this event will be honored through August 31, 2018.

It is our sincere desire for all of our Guests to enjoy the best Build-A-Bear experience possible. As such, our goal with the voucher extension is to enable us to better flow traffic to the stores over the next several weeks to avoid long lines and wait times as much as possible. Therefore, we strongly encourage Guests to consider delaying their trip to Build-A-Bear, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience in this matter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop takes seriously the privilege of providing our valued Guests with an opportunity to make a furry friend. It is with that spirit that we created our Pay Your Age Day event and the new, year-long Count Your Candles birthday program, where kids 14 and under can “pay their age” for our new Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month.

Thank you for your passion and continued support.

Below are images of the chaos from local stores.

Images of Build-A-Bear at Zona Rosa:

Video from Zona Rosa:

Images from Oak Park Mall:

Video from Oak Park Mall: