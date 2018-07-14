Fans flock to Arrowhead to see Kenny Chesney in concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of fans crowded into Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night to see Kenny Chesney perform in concert.

The Trip Around the Sun Tour stop began with Brandon Lay, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett opening for Chesney. FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt says fans started piling into the parking lot around 2:00pm Saturday, when the gates opened. She also says fans told her the break in the heat made for a more enjoyable experience.

