ICYMI: Officer Oliver takes part in Lip Sync Battle Challenge

LENEXA, Kan. — One of the latest participants in a “police lip sync challenge” isn’t old enough to join the force (heck, he’s not even old enough to drive), but he’s still getting a lot of attention for his skills.

“Officer Oliver” Davis has been featured in online videos the last couple of years; the Johnson County boy first gained attention for riding in a police uniform around his neighborhood – on a mini police motorcycle. In this newest video, he’s featured with a dog in a mini patrol SUV.

As of July 14th, the video has been seen nearly 300,000 times online over a span of about two weeks.