Illness linked to McDonald’s salads reported in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says seven cyclospora infections have been reported that appear to be connected to McDonald’s salads.

Cyclospora is an intestinal illness often associated with developing countries that often occurs as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce. Health officials are warning anyone who ate a McDonald’s salad recently and has symptoms to get tested for the illness. Symptoms include loss of appetite, diarrhea, cramping, gas, fatigue, and fever, but they may take a week to appear. A news release from the health department did not specify where the affected restaurants were located.

McDonald’s is cooperating with the health officials during the investigation. In a statement to CNN, McDonald’s says it will voluntarily stop selling salads at its affected restaurants, and will resume salad sales there once they change suppliers.