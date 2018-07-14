Living Missouri woman declared legally dead twice in one year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Debra Rose says she’s had to fight twice to be declared legally alive. After her sister passed away, Debra Rose says she was pronounced dead instead.

“It hurts. It really, truly does,” Rose said to Springfield’s KOLR-10. “Paying my bills, it made me depressed; I even went to the point that I wanted to kill myself.”

Rose says when she was legally pronounced dead, she wasn’t able to access her bank account. Rose says she wasn’t able to withdraw any money, but her bank did help her out as a short-term solution.

“They paid my rent whenever my Social Security was taken out of the bank, but it left me with big overdrafts.”

She says she was also unable to pay her phone bill and couldn’t get medication she needed.

“Is this the reason why I’m having headaches,” questioned Rose. “Because I’m out of these four medicines. Two of them were my blood pressure pills.”

Social Security workers did finally correct this mistake earlier this week, but have not commented on what happened. Rose says workers told her she still needs to wait a while until she can get her money and benefits back.

Rose was also mistakenly declared dead in West Plains earlier this year. Rose says the mix-up may be due to the fact that Rose and her late sister’s Social Security numbers are the same, except for the last four numbers.