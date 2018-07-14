Missing Kansas City woman found dead in Shawnee home; suspect arrested for murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- The search for a missing Kansas City woman has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers found Meshon Cooper-Williams inside a home in Shawnee on Saturday morning near 69th and Flint.

Police will not say how she died-- or if she was killed at the home. However, FOX4 does know that suspect Ronald Lee Kidwell is facing charges in Cooper-Williams' death. He's in the Johnson County jail on an intentional second degree murder charge.

Last weekend, police issued a missing persons alert for Cooper-Williams, who had been missing since Friday, July 6. FOX4 spoke to Cooper-Williams' family earlier this week.

"Nobody wants to know that their family member, loved one, blood, you know, you have no access to them, you don't where they're at, what they're doing," niece Twila Cooper said.

"She is a loving person. She has never been the type of person that would just run off, you know, where we wouldn’t hear from her,” said Cooper-Williams’ niece, Darnsisha Harris.

The investigation is ongoing -- but police do not believe there are any other suspects in the case. Court documents allege that Cooper-Williams was murdered sometime between July 6 and July 13. Kidwell is in custody on a $1 million bond, and is due in court on Monday afternoon.