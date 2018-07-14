× Missing Kansas City woman found dead in Shawnee home

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Kansas City woman who has been missing more than a week has been found dead in a Shawnee house.

MeShon Cooper-Williams disappeared on July 6th after leaving her job at a Subway restaurant in Overland Park. Her car was found abandoned by a park near 7th and Myrtle in Kansas City early the following morning.

On Saturday, July 14, Shawnee police arrived at a house at 69th & Flint. Police say her body was found inside the home.

Ronald Lee Kidwell has been charged with murder in Cooper-Williams death, and was in the Johnson County jail on Saturday morning. Shawnee police say they believe that this was an isolated incident, and no other suspects are being sought.

