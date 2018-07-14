Overland Park native Jack Sock wins second Wimbledon doubles title

LONDON — Mike Bryan won his record-tying 17th Grand Slam men’s doubles title, and first without his brother, by teaming with fellow American Jack Sock to beat Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 in the Wimbledon final.

Sock, and Overland Park native and Blue Valley North graduate, is no stranger himself to doubles success.

The 40-year-old Bryan is the oldest man in the Open era to win the Wimbledon doubles title.

He won his first 16 major championships, including three at the All England Club, with his twin, Bob, who is sidelined with a hip injury. John Newcombe is the only other man in tennis history with 17 Grand Slam doubles trophies.

This is Sock’s second Wimbledon title. He teamed with Vasek Pospisil to defeat the Bryans in the 2014 final.