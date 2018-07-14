Pet adoption centers struggle with overflow in capacity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Animal shelters around the metro are at capacity right now, for a few reasons. One -- this is the busy season. Two -- a surge of recent animal abuse and neglect cases.

Nearly 900 animals at KC Pet Project alone need a home. It's Zona Rosa location is full, and it sounds like it.

So Misty King, an adoption counselor at the shelter, has her hands full of treats for the dogs, and her plate full of responsibilities.

In June, the KC Pet Project took in 900 animals. It averages roughly 40 new animals a day. Yet on Friday alone, as Tori Fugate put it, "it`s really hard to prepare for a day when you`re going to take in 59 animals in; we are going 110 miles per hour."

Almost 20 animals alone came from a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Kansas City. The homeowner was already convicted of nine other animal neglect charges. At 45th and Park, someone threw a dog out of a car.

So King needs to get all these Zona Rosa animals adopted, to make room for those new ones.

"Every day," said Fugate, the shelter's director of marketing, "it`s just almost a struggle to keep up with all the animals coming in, but at the same time, we`re trying to help them go out."

