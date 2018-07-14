Police chase ends in Power & Light District crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police chase Saturday night ended in a crash in the busy Power & Light District.

Kansas City Police Department dispatchers say the incident started with a carjacking at Brush Creek Blvd. & Virginia Ave. just before 6:00pm. Officers followed the suspects, and they sped towards Downtown Kansas City. FOX4 viewers report the chase ended at around Main Street and 14th Street soon after. Traffic in the area was heavier than normal because of an Imagine Dragons concert at the Sprint Center.

Police say there were no injuries. As of Saturday night, there was no word on how many people were arrested or any charges they might face.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update it as new information becomes available.