Salvador Perez will start as American League catcher for fifth-straight All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez earned his sixth-straight All-Star Game appearance this season, and Major League Baseball announced Saturday that the Royals backstop will be the American League’s starting catcher for the fifth-straight season in next week’s game in Washington, D.C.

The Royals say in a news release that Perez was originally selected as a reserve, but will now start behind the plate in place of Tampa Bay’s Wilson Ramos, who will miss the game with an injury.

Perez becomes the second Royal to start in as many as five All-Star Games, joining George Brett, who was an All-Star starter nine times (1976-1979, 1981-1985). Perez is also one of five players to be named to each game since 2013, joining Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt, Boston’s Chris Sale, Washington National and former Missouri Tiger Max Scherzer, and Los Angeles Angel Mike Trout.

Perez hit his 13th home run Saturday afternoon and is hitting for a .221 average with 41 runs batted in. He’s thrown out 11 of 27 would-be base stealers, which is tied for fourth in the American League.

You can watch the All-Star Game Tuesday night on FOX4, coverage begins at 6:30.