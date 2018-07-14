Target offering school supply discount for educators

The department store announced the move in a post on their blog “A Bullseye View”:

“Pssst… teachers. New this year, we’re making life a little easier for you, too, with a special 15-percent discount … For the first time, Target’s offering teachers nationwide 15 percent off select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more, in stores and on Target.com July 15-21. Simply visit Target.com/teacherprep starting July 15 to share some quick details and grab your coupon code.”

The push is garnering Target plenty of buzz. A Twitter user quipped that their website’s servers better be ready to handle the wave of teachers registering online once the deal starts.

A study released this spring found that 94 percent of U.S. public school teachers spent their own money to buy school supplies during the 2014-2015 school year, according to a study by the government’s National Center for Education Statistics.

The average amount of money those teachers paid out of pocket was $479.