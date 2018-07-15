Aunt threatens to sue nephew over lottery jackpot: “He’s dead to me.”

MAGAREE, Nova Scotia — One moment, Barb Reddick and her nephew were posing with a giant check for winning $1.2 million (CAN) in a lottery drawing. A few moments later, Reddick was threatening to sue her nephew.

“I’m taking him to court. I’m getting my lawyer tomorrow,” Reddick shouted following the press conference.

For the “Chase the Ace” drawing, Reddick says she sent her nephew, Tyrone MacInnis, $100 to buy the tickets – and – told him to put his name on the ticket for good luck. The ticket that was drawn had both of their names on it, and the organizers split the prize and issued two checks.

Reddick claims she never intended to split the jackpot with him, and shortly after a news conference to present the checks, she immediately threatened to sue. “I’m not greedy,” she told Canada’s CTV. “If he would have won, I wouldn’t have (gotten) nothing out of him.” She also says that she’s suing out of principle.

“It don’t matter if the judge give me the money back or not,” she said.

MacInnis and his family haven’t publicly commented on the dispute, other to say that they’re exploring legal options.

Chase the Ace organizer Bernice Curley said she was disappointed by the sour ending. “I can’t really explain it. I didn’t expect anything like that to happen. I just came to deliver the cheques and present them to the winners,” she said.

Organizers also say that they were given approval by Nova Scotia gaming authorities to split the prize evenly. The drawing is also a fundraiser for two local fire departments, and organizers say they’re disappointed the attention has overshadowed the true meaning of the event.