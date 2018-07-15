× Clinton man facing several charges for allegedly firing gun at police during standoff

CLINTON, Mo. — The Henry County prosecutor filed charges against a man who allegedly shot at officers during a standoff in Clinton on Saturday. Rick Lee McCartney, 46, faces three counts of first degree assault involving a special victim, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents say officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of South Main Street on Saturday at about 4 p.m. As they entered the home to investigate they heard McCartney say “How about you shut the **** up and get the **** out of here before I blow your ******* head off.”

Officers retreated behind a patrol car and attempted to communicate with McCartney for a peaceful surrender. McCartney didn’t come out of his home, and allegedly fired a gunshot out of his window, one of the officers said a bullet passed near his head.

McCartney continued making threats and fired several more rounds before exiting the home unarmed. He was uncooperative when officers attempted to handcuff him, but he was eventually taken in to custody. A canvass of the home revealed McCartney had multiple weapons, and multiple bullet holes and shell casings were found.

McCartney faces the possibility of life in prison if he’s convicted, and may face more charges according to the prosecutor’s office. He’s currently in jail on a $500,000 bond.