Croatian fans hope for underdog victory in World Cup final

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- You might not expect to see drinking, brats, and screaming at a church on Sunday, but Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kan. is not an ordinary church.

The church has played host to fans of Croatia throughout the World Cup, hosting fans in their bar area and bowling alley (yes, they have both). On Sunday, the morning of the World Cup final against France, fans were up at 3:00am preparing lamb and brats for the big party.

The World Cup final is at 10:00am Sunday on FOX4. You can see coverage of local fans supporting Croatia and France tonight on FOX4 News.