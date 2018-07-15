Kenny Chesney returns special piece of memorabilia to fan at Kansas City show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of Kenny Chesney fans packed into Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night to see the country music star -- and Chesney gave a shoutout to a fan from Kansas City who has a special piece of memorabilia.

The story of the #NoShoesNation shot ski will give you all the feels! Yesterday, KC brought it full circle by surprising Michele, the fan who created it, and giving the ski back to her. Hear the full story on NSR! #KCinKC pic.twitter.com/1ABOHp3O5P — No Shoes Radio (@noshoesradio) July 15, 2018

Michelle Henke was at Chesney's show two years ago with a special "shot ski" -- those are the water ski's with shot glasses attached for multiple people to drink at once.

@kennychesney holding my shot ski made my heart skip a beat & happy tears flow! pic.twitter.com/riMtyqBFNQ — Michele Henke (@mickhenke) July 18, 2016

She told FOX4 they were using it to tailgate when a golf cart carrying Chesney drove by and Chesney saw it, and wanted it. She said he sent his people to her to trade sandbar tickets and a signed guitar for it. Chesney took it home to the islands with him, but was returning it Saturday night.

"So he took it to the islands and then of course the hurricanes came through. He said it was only one of three things that made it through the hurricane, his house and everything was gone. So he thought it was really special, and it was meant to come back to us," Henke said.

If you've ever seen the cover of Chesney's live album "No Shoes Nation" you can see Chesney in Arrowhead Stadium holding up the shot ski that reads "No Shoes Nation".