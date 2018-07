× Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died late Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 71.

Kansas City police officers say a driver reported striking a person as they were headed north on U.S. 71 from Bannister Road. The victim was reported dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.